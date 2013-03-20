BRIEF-Discovery Communications announces debt offering
* Discovery Communications Inc says its unit has commenced an underwritten public offering of a new series of senior notes due 2024
SEOUL, March 20 South Korea's police are investigating what some suspect could be a hacking attack on the country's major broadcasters and a large bank, they said on Wednesday.
Four major broadcasters were affected as well as Shinhan Bank, Part of Shinhan Financial Group, a major financial institution, the police and government said.
Initial speculation centred on a potential hacking attack by North Korea, which has hacked South Korean institutions before, but the police and South Korean government said they could not ascertain the cause of the outages.
* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
* Consumer Safety Coalition urges Justice Department review of proposed acquisition of Mead Johnson by Reckitt Benckiser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: