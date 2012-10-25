(Adds TV link)
By Ju-min Park and Jane Chung
SEOUL Oct 25 Wheelchair-bound Choi Jong-hun
spends most Fridays in a makeshift tent encampment in one of
Seoul's busy subway stations, eating instant noodles as
commuters dodge and weave around him and a handful of fellow
demonstrators.
He's part of a protest that has lasted more than 60 days and
aims to change South Korea's benefits system, which campaigners
say humiliates disabled people by "grading" them according to
their disability.
While South Korea has made the leap from poverty to rich
nation in a generation, its conservative culture, which prizes
physical perfection, still largely fails to come to grips with
the challenges of disability.
Choi and other campaigners say the government's assessment
system, which determines the access to crucial basic pensions
worth up to $100 a month, as well as awarding support services
such as home help, is degrading and inhumane.
"How dare (the government) label us like meat?" demanded
Choi, a 48-year-old former construction worker who had a stroke
in 2002 that left him partly paralysed.
"No senior citizens or women are graded when the country
provides welfare services. It's only the disabled," echoes one
of the group's brochures.
Things are tough for the handicapped in other ways as well.
They may be neglected by family members, who don't understand
what state services may be available, while opportunities for
self-support and mainstream jobs are also limited.
For example, visually handicapped people can't take the
TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication) exam -
required by South Korean companies on job applications - more
than four times total, while ordinary people are allowed to take
it 14 times a year, said Moon Jae-in, a liberal presidential
candidate from the major opposition party.
As a result, the poverty rate for the disabled in South
Korea- who make up around five percent of the 50 million
population - is more than twice that of other rich nations,
according to data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development.
"The classification system for the disabled ignores their
dignity," Moon said.
In Choi's case, the assessment of his medical needs -
including language problems as a result of his stroke - has been
set as a "level 2" disability, which means he is not entitled to
help with his laundry and cooking.
That forces him to live with another disabled person who has
the highest level of incapacity classification, entitling him to
a carer to help with daily tasks for free.
"The problem is that the criteria to classify disabilities
and the demand for social services from disabled people does not
match," said Jeong Jong-hwa, a social welfare professor at
Sahmyook University in Seoul.
In particular, the strictly medical assessment system has
problems since it fails to take into account the different
nuances of disabilities, resulting in potential unfairness.
An official at South Korea's Ministry of Health and
Welfare, which administers the benefits, says that it is aware
of some of the issues and is studying the problem, although it
may be moving too slowly for the country's human rights body,
which is considering asking parliament to revise the system.
The official declined to be named because he is not
authorized to speak to media.
Until any revision takes place, however, protests may be the
only way to go. In the early 2000s, a number of disabled people
shackled themselves to subway tracks to demand improved access
to public transport, resulting in elevators in some stations.
"Passers-by sometimes say "why don't you have talks (with
the government)?" said 38-year old Kim Jin-woo, who has muscular
dystrophy and is taking part in the protests.
"But they have no idea. There's no other way to make this
change."
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jane Chung; Editing by David
Chance and Elaine Lies)