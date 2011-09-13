SEOUL, Sept 13 Doosan Heavy Industries &
Construction Co Ltd , a South Korean power generation
facilities builder, said it signed an $80 million deal on
Tuesday to build a seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.
Under the contract with Marafiq, a state-run Saudi company,
Doosan will complete the multi-effect distillation (MED)-type
plant, to be built in Yanbu, some 350 kilometres (220 miles)
northwest of Saudi Arabia's second-largest city of Jeddah, in
March 2014. The plant will be able to produce 54,000 tonnes of
fresh water a day, Doosan said in a statement.
The contract came after Doosan in February obtained another
order from Saudi Arabia to construct a similar MED-type
desalination plant capable of producing 68,000 tonnes of fresh
water per day in Yanbu, the company added.
(Reporting by Sung-Won Shim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)