SEOUL, Sept 16 Heads of South Korea's top commercial banks told the central bank chief at a monthly meeting on Friday that they are experiencing no problems rolling over their maturing overseas debt, the Bank of Korea said.

A statement from the central bank cited the heads of the country's top eight commercial banks, including Kookmin and Woori, as saying they were able to borrow more than enough to pay back the maturing amount.

The statement, issued after the scheduled meeting between Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo and heads of the eight banks, came amid a roller-coaster ride for South Korean markets in the face of a global turmoil. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Chris Lewis)