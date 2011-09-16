SEOUL, Sept 16 Heads of South Korea's top
commercial banks told the central bank chief at a monthly
meeting on Friday that they are experiencing no problems rolling
over their maturing overseas debt, the Bank of Korea said.
A statement from the central bank cited the heads of the
country's top eight commercial banks, including Kookmin and
Woori, as saying they were able to borrow more than enough to
pay back the maturing amount.
The statement, issued after the scheduled meeting between
Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo and heads of the eight
banks, came amid a roller-coaster ride for South Korean markets
in the face of a global turmoil.
(Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Chris Lewis)