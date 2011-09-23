(Adds dropped word in lead paragraph)

* Debt poses no imminent threat, but pace of rise a concern-BOK chief

* Warns global uncertainty could hit S.Korea growth

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's $762 billion household debt pile needs to be scaled back gradually and the Bank of Korea will target a sustainable level through interest rate normalisation, the central bank chief said, denting the chances of possible policy easing .

Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said on Friday in a speech for a forum in Washington D.C. that the country's household debt did not pose an imminent threat to sustainability, but the pace of its increase was a concern.

"Key challenges for the Korean economy are a soft-landing of the household debt problem and rebuilding a financial stability framework," he said.

"(The Bank of Korea) aims to adjust the household debt level to a sustainable level through interest rate normalisation and will help households maintain the ability to pay by promoting price stability and employment."

He cautioned that excessive deleveraging might get in the way of "consumption smoothing" in the short run, reaffirming his stance that rate normalisation should be conducted in a gradual way.

His comments could quell market expectations for the central bank to keep its policy rate unchanged through the end of this year or shift towards an easing bias due to growing external uncertainties, and may raise the prospects of a hike between October and December.

The Bank of Korea skipped a rate hike in September for a third successive month as worries about global economic slowdown outweighed spiralling inflation. It had raised the base rate , or t he 7-day repurchase agreement rate , by 125 basis points to 3.25 percent between July 2010 and June .

Governor Kim ha d been criticised for being behind the curve of tightening as the annual rate of consumer inflation raced to a 3-year high of 5.3 percent in August, topping the Bank of Korea's 2-4 percent target band..

Affordable borrowing rates have been blamed for a sharp rise in household loans in the past few months, even after regulators introduced measures to tighten property lending in late June. ID:nL3E7HT0EK]

South Korea's household debt stood at 876.3 trillion won ($762 billion) at the end of June, according to the Bank of Korea. The Asian country's ration of household debt to disposable income topped 130 percent at the end of 2010, one of highest levels among major countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Balancing his hawkish comments, Kim voiced concerns about deepening global market jitters and tepid growth in advanced economies, as well as the risk of sudden reversal of capital if losses and funding difficulties of euro area banks intensified.

"If anxiety in global financial sectors and slowdown in the developed economies persist, our growth rate will likely be affected by a significant margin," he said in the speech.

The Bank of Korea estimate d that a 1 percentage point d rop in the U.S. growth rate would lower South Korea's economic growth rate by 0.4 percentage point in the first year. ($1 = 1149.850 won) (Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Chris Lewis and Jonathan Hopfner)