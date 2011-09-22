SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's household debt, at $800 billion, needs to be scaled back gradually and the Bank of Korea will target a sustainable level through interest rate normalisation, the central bank's chief said on Friday.

Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said in a speech for a forum in Washington D.C. that the country's household debt did not pose an imminent threat to sustainability, but the pace of its increase was a concern.

"Key challenges for the Korean economy are a soft-landing of the household debt problem and rebuilding a financial stability framework," he said.

"(The Bank of Korea) aims to adjust the household debt level to a sustainable level through interest rate normalisation and will help households maintain the ability to pay by promoting price stability and employment."

He cautioned that excessive deleveraging might get in the way of "consumption smoothing" in the short run, reaffirming his stance that rate normalisation should be conducted in a gradual way.

South Korea's household debt stood at 876.3 trillion won ($762 billion) at the end of June, according to the Bank of Korea. Its ratio against personal disposable income topped 130 percent at the end of 2010, one of highest levels among major countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. ($1 = 1149.850 won) (Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Chris Lewis)