By Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's central bank governor, Lee Ju-yeol, makes his monetary policy debut on Thursday, widely expected to hold rates at 2.5 percent for an 11th successive month.

Governor Lee, a career technocrat, succeeded Kim Choong-soo who was widely criticised for his close links to then-President Lee Myung-bak and for wrong-footing markets.

Lee has made too few public comments in a 35-year career at the central bank on which to assess his stance, although he has pledged greater consistency and predictability. He has also criticised what he said was former governor Kim's lack of clear policy communication.

Lee will front a news conference after the monetary policy decision is announced, and his remarks there will be closely watched.

"It will be important to allow us to get the first hints on his policy stance," said Lee Min-koo, economist at NH Investment & Securities. "I hope Governor Lee will be a more predictable person given that there had been confusion in the markets during the previous governor's term."

Former Bank of Korea officials say the reality is that the head of the institution has little room for independent policy.

"It's impossible without commitment from the (presidential) Blue House, government and officials in the current situation," said Kim Dae-sik, who served on the central bank's policy board together with both Lee and Kim for three years.

The Bank of Korea's chief press officer declined to comment on the independence issue.

The Bank of Korea Act stipulates that the country's president has the power to veto a decision by the central bank's policy board, although the process is complicated and there are political risks from doing so.

South Korea's economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, is set to pick up to growth of 3.8 percent this year from 3.0 percent last year and inflation is expected to head higher from the current levels, near the lowest in more than a decade.

The central bank is also due to revise economic forecasts for the 2014-2015 period on Thursday. This year's economic growth forecast will likely change little from 3.8 percent although the inflation projection could be cut from 2.3 percent.

Latest monthly indicators show exports, inflation and retail sales gathering some momentum in March after rather mixed performances in the first two months. (Additional reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)