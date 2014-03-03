UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, March 3 South Korea's president on Monday nominated a former senior deputy chief of the central bank to be its next governor, with the mission of ensuring price stability in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
President Park Geun-hye named Lee Ju-yeol, 61, to succeed Kim Choong-soo as the governor of the Bank of Korea from April 1 after Kim steps down at the end of his term, the presidential office said in a statement.
Parliament will hold a public hearing on Lee's appointment. Although it has no right to block the appointment, the hearing can still influence public opinion. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts