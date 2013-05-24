(Drops word "monthly" in 3rd paragraph)

SEOUL May 24 South Korea's central bank chief warned on Friday that financial markets could suffer from turmoil when the world's major central banks wind down their unconventional monetary stimulus.

"(Markets) could experience turmoil not just once but several times through such a process of (the central banks') withdrawing unconventional monetary policy," Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo said during his meeting with bankers.

He made the remark at the meeting with executives from major investment banks in the country.

Kim did not say when he expected central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin winding down their bond-purchasing programmes that were put in place to revive their economies after the global financial crisis.

He made similar warnings early this year while resisting calls from several quarters in the market to consider cutting interest rates to help kick-start Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The domestic economy has been hit by a delayed recovery in global demand.

"If you look at the FOMC minutes (on recent meetings), opinion is becoming more diverse among the members," he said, referring to remarks by an increasing number of members at the Federal Open Market Committee pointing to the need for a possible consideration of policy unwinding.

Early this month, Kim joined five others of the Bank of Korea's seven-member policy board in voting to cut the policy interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.50 percent, the third rate cut since July last year.