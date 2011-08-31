SEOUL Aug 31 South Korea's parliament on Wednesday approved a revision to the central bank act giving the Bank of Korea more supervisory power over financial institutions, in line with global efforts to prevent another financial meltdown.

The Bank of Korea now has the right to expand targets of its reserve requirement rule into other liabilities than deposits, such as funds raised by banks through bonds, and to inspect operations at non-banking financial firms.

"The revision was aimed at strengthening the central bank's role in securing financial system stability, in line with a global trend of putting more policy emphasis on macro-economic stability," the central bank said in a statement.

The Bank of Korea gave up its supervisory power over financial institutions in the late 1990s in return for taking the chair position at the monetary policy committee that sets interest rates, away from the finance ministry.

Since then, the central bank has had to request the Financial Supervisory Service to initiate joint inspections of financial institutions it thinks are in trouble.

The finance ministry has no voting rights on the monetary policy committee, although it is allowed to send a vice-minister to speak at monthly meetings. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Chris Lewis)