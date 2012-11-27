(For related story, double-click )

SEOUL Nov 27 South Korea moved on Tuesday to cut ceilings on foreign currency derivatives holdings of banks and warned it could take additional measures to stem the inflow of hot money that has pushed up the value of its won currency.

The won has gained about 9 percent against the dollar over the past six months but saw its value soar a 14 percent against the yen over the same period due to the Japanese unit's weakness globally.

Following are details of the three main sets of capital controls that South Korea, whose economy is the fourth-largest in Asia, has introduced since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis to mitigate volatility in short-term capital flows:

CEILINGS ON CURRENCY DERIVATIVES

June 2010 - The government unveils a plan to impose ceilings on foreign exchange derivative contracts that each bank can own and sets the ceilings at 50 percent of the equity for domestic banks and 250 percent for foreign bank branches.

October 2010 - The measures go into effect. The government unveils at the same time plans to toughen foreign currency lending and liquidity management regulations at banks to keep their foreign-currency positions sound.

July 2011 - The government has said it could adjust the ceilings through quarterly reviews and cut the limits in to 40 percent for domestic banks from the previous 50 percent and to 200 percent for foreign bank branches from 250 percent.

November 2012 - The country's finance ministry says the ceilings on currency derivatives holdings will be cut to 30 percent of equity for local banks and to 150 percent for foreign bank branches, both from Jan. 1, 2013.

TAX ON BONDS

January 2011 - The country reinstates taxes on interest income and transaction gains that foreigners earn from their investment in the country's government bonds to slow funds flowing into the local bond market.

LEVY ON BANKS' FOREIGN DEBT

August 2011 - The government imposes a levy of between 0.02 percent and 0.2 percent on foreign debt less foreign currency-denominated deposits held by banks.

SHORT-TERM FOREIGN DEBT RATIO FALLS

This series of capital controls helped bring the country's heavy short-term external debt to less than 50 percent of foreign currency reserves now from as high as 79 percent in the middle of 2008.

