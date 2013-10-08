By Jongwoo Cheon and Choonsik Yoo
| SEJONG, South Korea
SEJONG, South Korea Oct 8 South Korea is
concerned about the effects that a possible reversal in fund
inflows may have on the local currency market and the broader
economy, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The remarks came after currency traders have reported of
suspected intervention by the South Korean authorities in recent
weeks aimed at curbing a high-flying won, which has
emerged as Asia's top performing currency in the past quarter.
"What the authorities are concerned about is the effect that
a fund outflow could have," said Choi Hee-nam, director-general
of the ministry's international finance bureau.
When asked what would trigger the reversal in the fund
inflows, Choi said it could be anything including the tapering
of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-purchase programme, increases in
U.S. interest rates or a further deterioration in the U.S.
budget deadlock.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)