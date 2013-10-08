SEJONG, South Korea Oct 8 South Korea is concerned about the effects that a possible reversal in fund inflows may have on the local currency market and the broader economy, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The remarks came after currency traders have reported of suspected intervention by the South Korean authorities in recent weeks aimed at curbing a high-flying won, which has emerged as Asia's top performing currency in the past quarter.

"What the authorities are concerned about is the effect that a fund outflow could have," said Choi Hee-nam, director-general of the ministry's international finance bureau.

When asked what would trigger the reversal in the fund inflows, Choi said it could be anything including the tapering of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-purchase programme, increases in U.S. interest rates or a further deterioration in the U.S. budget deadlock. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)