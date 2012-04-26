(For full story, double-click )
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated):
MARCH ^FEBRUARY Current account 3,182.8 4,017.0
Goods account 2,527.1 4,485.7
Services account 304.7 -699.0
Primary income account 793.9 290.0
Secondary income account -442.9 -59.7
- - - - *Capital and financial account
Capital account 100.0 36.0
Financial account -1,625.6 -956.3
Direct investment account -1,617.4 -3,572.6
Portfolio investment account 1,303.9 6,115.2
Financial derivatives account 921.6 214.1
Other investment account -494.3 -1,526.1
=Reserve assets -1,739.4 -2,186.8
^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased.
SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
