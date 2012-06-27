(For full story, double-click )

SEOUL, June 28 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated):

MAY ^APRIL Current account 3,162.9 1,581.0

Goods account 2,216.0 926.4

Services account 1,275.4 -71.4

Primary income account -125.5 917.3

Secondary income account -203.0 -191.4

- - - - *Capital and financial account

Capital account 144.2 102.3

Financial account -3,056.3 55.4

Direct investment account -1,382.0 -940.4

Portfolio investment account -937.1 -2,213.3

Financial derivatives account -390.4 320.5

Other investment account -1,615.6 2,667.4

=Reserve assets 1,268.8 221.2

^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased.

SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)