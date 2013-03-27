(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, March 28 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): FEB ^JAN Current account 4,449.3 6,589.6 Goods account 4,379.8 6,747.0 Services account -97.6 -228.1 Primary income account 142.0 237.4 Secondary income account 25.0 -166.7 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 37.8 48.5 Financial account -3,306.9 -958.8 Direct investment account -777.8 -1,417.7 Portfolio investment account 1,993.5 -4,374.3 Financial derivatives account 686.9 586.9 Other investment account -3,218.3 4,643.9 =Reserve assets -1,991.2 -397.6 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)