(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, April 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): MAR FEB Current account 4,358.7 4,449.3 Goods account 3,241.2 4,379.8 Services account 417.5 -97.6 Primary income account 643.5 142.0 Secondary income account 56.5 25.0 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 65.7 37.8 Financial account -6,809.9 -3,306.9 Direct investment account -1,870.4 -777.8 Portfolio investment account -3,389.1 1,993.5 Financial derivatives account 145.1 686.9 Other investment account -153.5 -3,218.3 =Reserve assets -1,542.0 -1,991.2 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea