(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, May 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): APR MAR Current account 4,801.1 4,309.6 Goods account 3,235.1 3,192.2 Services account 1,040.0 417.4 Primary income account 471.0 643.5 Secondary income account 55.0 56.5 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -36.8 65.7 Financial account -2,574.2 -6,787.7 Direct investment account 303.3 -1,870.4 Portfolio investment account -1,917.5 -3,389.1 Financial derivatives account -313.2 145.1 Other investment account -1,589.3 -131.3 =Reserve assets 942.5 -1,542.0 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim and Narae Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)