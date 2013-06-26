(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): MAY APR Current account 7,815.6 4,758.0 Goods account 7,433.4 3,192.0 Services account 511.9 1,040.2 Primary income account -96.5 471.0 Secondary income account -33.2 54.8 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -16.8 -36.8 Financial account -11,579.2 -2,569.6 Direct investment account -1,482.2 303.3 Portfolio investment account -1,171.9 -1,917.5 Financial derivatives account 649.2 -313.2 Other investment account -8,534.9 -1,584.7 =Reserve assets -1,039.4 942.5 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)