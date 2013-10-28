(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Oct 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): SEPT AUG Current account 4,968.5 7,722.5 Goods account 4,975.7 7,133.4 Services account 449.9 503.0 Primary income account 103.8 287.1 Secondary income account -560.9 -201.1 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -66.4 66.8 Financial account -4,523.2 -7,660.2 Direct investment account -1,228.2 -915.2 Portfolio investment account 5,987.0 1,438.4 Financial derivatives account 1,032.6 218.1 Other investment account -7,411.6 -6,717.8 =Reserve assets -2,903.0 -1,683.7 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)