(For full story, click ) SEOUL, Dec 30 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): NOV ^OCT Current account 4,178.3 7,915.5 Goods account 4,047.1 6,254.4 Services account -442.7 1,174.1 Primary income account 557.9 535.9 Secondary income account 16.1 -49.0 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -134.8 -40.5 Financial account -6,332.7 -10,087.8 Direct investment account -1,862.2 54.2 Portfolio investment account -1,408.8 4,504.4 Financial derivatives account 14.0 713.1 Other investment account -229.7 -10,659.6 =Reserve assets -2,846.0 -4,699.9 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)