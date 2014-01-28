(For full story, double-click on ) SEOUL, Jan 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): DEC ^NOV Current account 8,072.1 4,178.3 Goods account 6,552.8 4,047.1 Services account 1,487.5 -442.7 Primary income account 130.9 557.9 Secondary income account -99.0 16.1 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -208.6 -134.8 Financial account -6,358.9 -6,332.7 Direct investment account -1,509.3 -1,862.2 Portfolio investment account -5,164.1 -1,408.8 Financial derivatives account 604.3 14.0 Other investment account 199.7 -229.7 =Reserve assets -489.5 -2,846.0 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)