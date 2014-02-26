(For full story, click ) SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JAN ^DEC Current account 7,529.2 8,072.1 Goods account 7,433.7 6,552.8 Services account 53.4 1,487.5 Primary income account -255.5 130.9 Secondary income account 297.6 -99.0 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -1.6 -208.6 Financial account -2,184.0 -6,391.7 Direct investment account 1,131.6 -1,509.3 Portfolio investment account -4,267.3 -5,164.1 Financial derivatives account 155.5 604.3 Other investment account 3,702.9 166.9 =Reserve assets -2,906.7 -489.5 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)