SEOUL, Feb 28 South Korea's provisional
current, capital and financial account data (balance, in
millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless
stated):
JANUARY ^DECEMBER
Current account 1,807.4 4,340.7
Goods account 976.8 3,063.4
Services account 461.2 1,015.9
Primary income account 713.3 344.4
Secondary income account -343.8 -83.0
- - - -
*Capital and financial account
Capital account -1.7 0.0
Financial account 1,219.4 -3,497.8
Direct investment account -2,013.3 -842.7
Portfolio investment account 7,737.0 -2,411.4
Financial derivatives account 434.2 -160.6
Other investment account -2,278.3 10.1
=Reserve assets -2,660.2 -93.2
^ Revised
* Not adjusted for seasonal patterns
= Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the
country's foreign reserves increased.
SOURCE: Bank of Korea
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)