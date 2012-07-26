Australia consumer confidence bounces in Feb-survey
SYDNEY, Feb 15 Australia's consumer sentiment rebounded in February as the mood brightened modestly on family finances and the economic outlook, a survey showed on Wednesday.
SEOUL, July 27 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated):
JUNE ^MAY Current account 3,683.3 3,126.7
Goods account 2,626.9 2,178.6
Services account 264.6 1,275.4
Primary income account 913.2 -125.5
Secondary income account -121.5 -201.8
- - - - *Capital and financial account
Capital account 37.8 144.2
Financial account -5,284.1 -3,041.6
Direct investment account -692.8 -1,382.0
Portfolio investment account -2,330.9 -937.1
Financial derivatives account 4.6 -390.4
Other investment account -1,665.7 -1,600.9
=Reserve assets -599.3 1,268.8
^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased.
SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Bob Shearer, who manages one of BlackRock Inc's largest funds, is planning to leave the world's biggest asset manager later this year, executives said in a memo on Tuesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/892713 SYDNEY, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Crusade ABS Series 2017-1 Trust's floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by automotive lease and loan receivables originated by Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac, AA-/Stable/F1+). The ratings are as follows: AUD607.50m Class A1/A2