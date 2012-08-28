(For full story, double click ) SEOUL, Aug 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JULY ^JUNE Current account 4,381.9 3,729.5 Goods account 3,788.0 2,671.8 Services account 704.9 264.5 Primary income account 105.1 913.2 Secondary income account -216.1 -120.0 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 36.3 37.8 Financial account -7,935.2 -5,266.1 Direct investment account -1,443.6 -692.8 Portfolio investment account 2,529.2 -2,330.9 Financial derivatives account 267.1 4.6 Other investment account -7,684.1 -1,647.7 =Reserve assets -1,603.8 -599.3 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)