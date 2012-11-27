(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Nov 28 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): OCT ^SEPT Current account 4,420.8 3,752.5 Goods account 4,982.7 3,999.9 Services account -179.4 -132.7 Primary income account -31.3 68.4 Secondary income account -351.2 -183.2 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -6.1 32.4 Financial account -7,265.3 -4,930.1 Direct investment account -975.0 -2,378.2 Portfolio investment account -4,657.2 2,668.7 Financial derivatives account -135.3 363.7 Other investment account -27.6 -4,189.3 =Reserve assets -1,470.2 -1,395.0 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)