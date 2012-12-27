(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Dec 28 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): NOV ^OCT Current account 6,663.0 4,382.6 Goods account 6,674.7 4,943.9 Services account 30.6 -179.4 Primary income account 138.5 -31.3 Secondary income account -180.8 -350.6 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 5.8 -6.1 Financial account -9,850.3 -7,253.2 Direct investment account -1,336.2 -975.0 Portfolio investment account -3,875.8 -4,657.2 Financial derivatives account 612.6 -135.3 Other investment account -2,690.0 -15.5 =Reserve assets -2,560.9 -1,470.2 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)