(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Jan 30 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): DEC ^NOV Current account 2,979.9 6,691.0 Goods account 2,012.9 6,698.2 Services account 837.0 30.6 Primary income account 543.0 138.5 Secondary income account -413.0 -176.4 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 107.1 5.8 Financial account -3,973.9 -9,844.0 Direct investment account -699.5 -1,336.2 Portfolio investment account 3,194.2 -3,875.8 Financial derivatives account 609.1 612.6 Other investment account -9,067.1 -2,683.7 =Reserve assets 1,959.4 -2,560.9 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)