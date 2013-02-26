(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JAN ^DEC Current account 6,522.0 3,001.3 Goods account 6,725.4 2,115.5 Services account -228.1 752.2 Primary income account 237.4 543.0 Secondary income account -212.8 -409.4 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 48.5 107.1 Financial account -962.1 -3,940.8 Direct investment account -1,417.7 -669.5 Portfolio investment account -4,374.3 3,194.2 Financial derivatives account 586.9 609.1 Other investment account 4,640.6 -9,034.0 =Reserve assets -397.6 1,959.4 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)