(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, July 30 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JUN MAY Current account 4,785.9 7,815.6 Goods account 2,886.9 7,433.4 Services account 1,072.1 511.9 Primary income account 747.3 -96.5 Secondary income account 79.7 -33.2 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -6.0 -16.8 Financial account -4,904.3 -11,579.2 Direct investment account -1,375.8 -1,482.2 Portfolio investment account -5,285.4 -1,171.9 Financial derivatives account -940.6 649.2 Other investment account -1,465.3 -8,534.9 =Reserve assets 4,162.8 -1,039.4 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)