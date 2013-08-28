(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Aug 29 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): JULY JUNE Current account 4,969.0 4,785.9 Goods account 3,924.1 2,886.9 Services account 353.0 1,072.1 Primary income account 663.7 747.3 Secondary income account 28.4 79.7 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -119.5 -6.0 Financial account -7,330.8 -4,904.3 Direct investment account -981.0 -1,375.8 Portfolio investment account 1,847.4 -5,285.4 Financial derivatives account 443.3 -940.6 Other investment account -6,649.0 -1,465.3 =Reserve assets -1,991.5 4,162.8 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)