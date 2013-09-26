(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Sept 27 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): AUG JULY Current account 7,784.3 4,964.8 Goods account 7,187.7 3,919.8 Services account 503.0 353.0 Primary income account 287.1 663.7 Secondary income account -193.5 28.4 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account 66.8 -119.5 Financial account -7,686.5 -7,323.1 Direct investment account -915.2 -981.0 Portfolio investment account 1,438.4 1,847.4 Financial derivatives account 218.1 443.3 Other investment account -6,744.1 -6,641.3 =Reserve assets -1,683.7 -1,991.5 * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)