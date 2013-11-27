(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, Nov 28 South Korea's provisional current, capital and financial account data (balance, in millions of dollars, rounded, seasonally adjusted unless stated): OCT ^SEPT Current account 7,915.5 4,934.2 Goods account 6,254.4 4,940.8 Services account 1,174.1 449.9 Primary income account 535.9 103.8 Secondary income account -49.0 -560.2 - - - - *Capital and financial account Capital account -40.5 -66.4 Financial account -10,087.8 -4,540.9 Direct investment account 54.2 -1,228.2 Portfolio investment account 4,504.4 5,987.0 Financial derivatives account 713.1 1,032.6 Other investment account -10,659.6 -7,429.3 =Reserve assets -4,699.9 -2,903.0 ^ Revised * Not adjusted for seasonal patterns = Negative figures in the reserve assets item mean the country's foreign reserves increased. SOURCE: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)