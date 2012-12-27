UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Dec 28 South Korea's current account surplus jumped to a record high of $6.66 billion in November on a seasonally adjusted basis from a revised $4.38 billion surplus in October on weak imports, central bank data showed on Friday.
November exports grew 0.8 percent from October to $48.57 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis while imports shrank 3.2 percent to $41.89 billion, resulting in a $6.67 billion surplus in the goods trade account, Bank of Korea data showed.
The goods trade surplus was also the biggest on record.
In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy posted a net outflow of $9.85 billion in November without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised outflow of $7.25 billion in October. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
