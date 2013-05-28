(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL May 29 South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose in April from March, but exports and imports both fell in a sign of cooling momentum in the trade-reliant economy, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted current account surplus widened to $4.80 billion in April from a revised $4.31 billion surplus in March as the goods account surplus increased to $3.24 billion from $3.19 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Exports fell 2.1 percent in April and imports declined by 2.4 percent, a sign of cooling in Asia's fourth-largest economy after a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent rise in the first quarter over the preceding three-month period.

The central bank data showed, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the current account surplus in April shrank to $3.97 billion from a revised $4.93 billion surplus in March.

In the financial account, the country posted a net outflow of $2.57 billion in April without adjustments for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised $6.79 billion outflow in March. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)