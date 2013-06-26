(For full table, double-click )

SEOUL, June 27 South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus in May set a record high as exports rose from the previous month while imports shrank, data showed on Thursday, underscoring a still depressed domestic demand.

The country's seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose to a record $7.82 billion in May from a revised $4.76 billion surplus in April, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Exports in May jumped by a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent to $47.35 billion whereas imports tumbled 5.0 percent to $39.91 billion, producing a goods account surplus of a record $7.43 billion, the data showed.

Without adjustment for seasonal patterns, South Korea's current account surplus in May also set a record high of $8.64 billion.

In the financial account, the country saw a record net outflow of $11.58 billion in May without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a net outflow of $2.57 billion in April. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)