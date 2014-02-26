(For full table, click )

SEOUL Feb 27 South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus fell to $7.53 billion in January from a revised $8.07 billion in December, when the reading hit an all-time high, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The goods account surplus rose to $7.43 billion last month from $6.55 billion in December but the service account surplus fell by a bigger margin to $0.05 billion from $1.49 billion, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Exports last month eased by a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent to $49.85 billion over the previous month while imports fell by a quicker 3.5 percent to $42.42 billion.

In the financial account, Asia's fourth-largest economy saw a net outflow of $2.18 billion in January, without adjustment for seasonal patterns, compared to a revised net outflow of $6.39 billion in December. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)