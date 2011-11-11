(For related story, double-click )

SEOUL, Nov 11 South Korea's household debt burden, already among the highest in the world relative to the size of household incomes, rose further this year as income growth lagged behind debt growth, a joint survey by the central bank and two other agencies found on Friday.

The ratio of total debt to disposable income at households rose to an average of 158.5 percent in the 2011 survey from a revised 151.6 percent found from the last year's survey, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.

Following are key findings from the survey on the balance sheet at South Korean households in average terms:

2011 2010 RATIO FOR ALL HOUSEHOLDS (PERCENT)

Debts to assets 17.5 16.7

Debts to financial assets 75.4 78.5

Financial debts to financial assets 52.1 53.5

Debts to disposable income 158.5 151.6 RATIO FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITH DEBT (PERCENT)

Debts to assets 22.5 22.2

Debts to financial assets 110.2 119.1

Financial debts to financial assets 85.1 90.4

Debts to disposable income 220.6 222.9 AMOUNT FOR ALL HOUSEHOLDS (MILLION WON)

Total debts 52.05 46.18

Financial debts 35.97 31.51

Net assets 245.60 230.66

Financial assets 69.03 58.86

Disposable annual income 32.83 30.47 *AMOUNT FOR RELEVANT HOUSEHOLDS (MILLION WON)

Total debts 82.89 77.22

Financial debts 63.96 58.65

Total assets 297.65 276.84

Financial assets 69.33 59.19 * Households with assets, debts or both NOTE: - Survey conducted over 10,000 sample households across South Korea jointly by the Bank of Korea, Statistics Korea, Financial Supervisory Service - Assets and debts as of the end of March 2011 - Disposable annual income for calendar year 2010 ($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik)