SEOUL Feb 25 South Korea President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday the government will aim to lower the ratio of household debt to disposable income by five percentage points by 2017.

Park said during a televised speech the government will seek to rebalance the economy through a series of structural reforms with the aim of increasing the potential economic growth rate to 4 percent by 2017.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)