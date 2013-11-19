SEOUL Nov 20 The ratio of South Korea's short-term external debt to foreign reserves fell to the lowest in nearly eight years by the end of September as foreign reserves grew, data showed on Wednesday.

Short-term external debt owed by Asia's fourth-largest economy fell to $111.5 billion by the end of September from a revised $119.6 billion three months earlier, while foreign reserves rose to $336.9 billion from $326.4 billion, the data from the Bank of Korea showed.

As a result, the ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves slid to 33.1 percent at the end of September from 36.6 percent three months before, marking its lowest since the end of December 2005.

Still, total external debt rose to $411.0 billion at the end of September from a revised $407.4 billion at the end of June on increased foreign investment in South Korean government and central bank debt, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)