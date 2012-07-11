* Unemployment rate holds steady at low level

* Manufacturers shed workers, job quality worsening

* Little boost to over-leveraged households

* Central bank seen keeping policy on hold this week

* Growth in consumer spending losing momentum (Rewrites with more data, adds new economist comments)

By Se Young Lee and Choonsik Yoo

SEOUL, July 11 South Korea's unemployment rate remained low in June but a loss of high-paying manufacturing jobs suggests weak consumer spending could weigh on Asia's fourth-largest economy and pressure the government for fiscal steps to help create jobs.

Analysts said the latest figures were unlikely to have a major near-term impact on monetary policy, however, including Thursday's central bank meeting, as worries about household debt and inflation expections would keep policy-makers cautious.

Annual consumer spending growth has slowed in each of the past six quarters on a one-year rolling average basis and the latest set of data provided no sign of a quick turnaround in spending by South Korea's highly leveraged households, economists said.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June held steady from May at 3.2 percent, Statistics Korea data showed, the second-lowest rate since early 2008 and among the lowest for a developed economy.

Finance Minister Bahk Jae-wan hailed the robust labour market data at the start of a weekly economic policy meeting but economists said the country's labour market conditions showed little sign of improvement.

"If you look closely at the job numbers, what you are seeing is not the younger people getting quality jobs in sectors like manufacturing and finance," said Lee Chul-hee, chief economist at Tong Yang Securities.

"Instead, there has been a spike in people in their 50s and 60s taking on low-income jobs to pay for their living costs or to pay for their kids' education."

JOB QUALITY WORSENING

The country added 365,000 jobs in June compared with a year earlier but the manufacturing sector shed jobs for a 12th consecutive month. The new jobs being created are largely in the lower-income service sectors, Statistics Korea said.

An increasing number of people sent out of manufacturing plants are opening small restaurants or street shops but many of them, classified as self-employed, earn little income, especially during their first few years in business, analysts said.

"Older self-employed people are vulnerable to bumpy economic conditions. This is of particular concern because an increasing share of household debt is born by an older cohort with weak income-generating capacity," said Ronald Man, economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.

The number of self-employed people rose by 120,000 in the year to June on a rolling average basis, the highest in nine-and-a-half years, while the manufacturing sector shed the most jobs in two years, Reuters calculations show.

Consumer spending in South Korea, which accounts for a little more than half of the economy, is also in slump as heavily indebted households struggle to service debts while the government moves to curb fresh lending to them.

Central bank data released on Wednesday showed banks boosted lending to households by a net 1.3 trillion won ($1.14 billion) in June, bringing the monthly average for this year to 0.35 trillion won, far below last year's 2 trillion won.

The government issued a set of administrative guidelines late last year aimed at containing further growth in household debt, which is among the world's heaviest in terms of the ratio to disposable income.

Analysts said fears of a renewed borrowing frenzy, along with consumers' stubbornly high inflation expectations, were major factors discouraging the central bank from loosening policy despite a slowing economy.

A big majority of analysts expect the Bank of Korea to keep the policy interest rate unchanged at its Thursday meeting despite a fresh global wave of policy easing. ($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Christine Kim and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Edmund Klamann)