By Christine Kim

SEOUL, July 13 South Korea's central bank lowered this year's economic growth and inflation forecasts on Friday as the euro zone's slump deepened, backing a view it would cut interest rates again soon after a surprise cut the previous day.

The Bank of Korea now expects South Korea's gross domestic product to grow a real 3.0 percent this year, down from its previous forecast in April for 3.5 percent and below the government's recently revised projection of 3.3 percent.

"Downside effects from the long-term extension of the euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in emerging countries are predominant in the country's future growth path," the central bank said in a statement.

Inflation will also likely be capped as the central bank now expects consumer prices in Asia's fourth-largest economy to rise 2.7 percent on average in 2012, down from a forecast of a 3.2 percent rise seen in April.

It said the euro zone was seen shrinking by 0.6 percent in the second half of this year on a year-on-year basis, sharper than a 0.3 percent decline estimated for the first half and contrasting its view in April for a narrower decline.

The central bank has recently primed investors for a possible lowering in growth projection but the steep downgrade supported the market's view it would cut interest rates at least once more soon after Thursday's action.

June import price data released by the central bank early on Friday also underscored a disinflationary trend in the global economy, with the import price index measured in the South Korean currency falling for the first time in more than two years on an annual basis. (Editing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)