SEOUL, Jan 11 Following are details of the South Korean central bank's revised economic forecasts for 2012 and 2013, and its first forecasts for 2014 (percentage change from a year earlier unless stated): 2012 2013 2014 REV *PREV REV *PREV NEW Gross domestic product 2.0 2.4 2.8 3.2 3.8 Private consumption 1.8 1.7 2.8 3.0 3.4 Capital investment -1.5 1.5 2.7 5.0 6.4 Construction investment -0.9 0.2 2.5 2.9 2.0 ^Goods exports 3.6 3.4 5.5 7.5 8.2 ^Goods imports 2.1 2.4 4.0 6.9 8.0 Consumer price index 2.2 ~2.2 2.5 2.7 2.8 Annual core inflation (pct) 1.6 ~1.6 2.3 2.5 2.6 Unemployment rate (pct) 3.2 ~3.2 3.3 3.2 3.2 Current account ($bln) 43.0 34.0 32.0 25.0 27.0 - - - - ACTUAL GDP GROWTH IN RECENT YEARS (PERCENT): 2011 3.6 2010 6.3 2009 0.3 2008 2.3 2007 5.1 2006 5.2 - - - - * Released on Oct. 11, 2012 ^ Measured in volume terms ~ Actual figures released by Statistics Korea NOTE: - The finance ministry in late December projected 3.0 percent growth this year and estimated last year's growth at 2.1 percent. It also expects 2.7 percent inflation for this year. - The central bank will release advance estimates for 2012 growth on Jan. 24 and will next revise 2013 and 2014 forecasts in April. Source: Bank of Korea (Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)