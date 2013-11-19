(Corrects KDI inflation estimate of 2.0 percent in third paragraph to next year from this year.)

SEOUL Nov 19 South Korea's top government think tank said on Tuesday that the central bank should retain its accommodative stance and keep the policy interest rate around the current level of 2.50 percent to ensure continued economic recovery.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is now expected to grow 2.8 percent this year and 3.7 percent next year, the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a report, in line with the central bank's latest forecasts.

The think tank also forecast annual average inflation of 1.1 percent this year and 2.0 percent next year. In comparison, the central bank sees average annual inflation of 1.2 percent this year and 2.5 percent next year.

"Considering the latest economic conditions, monetary policy should be conducted with the benchmark interest rate kept around current levels (of 2.50 percent) in the absence of a significant, unexpected shock," the KDI said, arguing that 2014's growth will still remain below potential.

The comments come as the South Korean economy shows signs of recovery. Third-quarter economic growth stood at a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent, beating expectations, while October's exports grew by an annual 7.2 percent amid firm demand from the United States and the European Union.

The central bank kept the policy rate unchanged at 2.50 percent on Nov. 14 for the sixth consecutive month as growth continues to recover, and market analysts mostly expect the central bank to stand pat until late next year.

The think tank said the economy should continue recovering next year, citing a pickup in exports as well as improved domestic demand in line with stronger growth and the won's appreciation. KDI expects the won's average real effective exchange rate to appreciate by 6 percent in 2014.

It also said the central bank should consider lowering its medium-term annual inflation target band of between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, arguing that the actual inflation rate should not be allowed to fall outside of the central bank's target band for an extended period of time.

The think tank also played down the risks posed by U.S. Federal Reserve's expected tapering of its bond-buying stimulus, arguing that the effects of such an event would be limited and that need for a rapid monetary policy response appears small.

KDI also said a moderate external shock would not lead to serious problems for the South Korean economy, such as rapid foreign capital outflows, citing the country's improving fundamentals.

The institute said fiscal policy should remain growth-supportive but recommended the government moves to balance the budget if the economy recovers next year as expected, to ensure its finances remain healthy. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)