SEOUL Aug 7 Foreign net investment in South Korean bonds rose for the sixth consecutive month in July, the financial markets regulator said on Wednesday, marking the longest streak of such inflows in two years.

Foreign net investment in won-denominated debt rose by 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.53 billion) last month, with South Korea's strong economic fundamentals and comparatively high yields on local debt continuing to attract overseas investors, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said in a statement.

Though July's foreign net investment in local bonds was less than the 2.6 trillion won seen in June, July's result marked the longest run of foreign inflows since the February-to-August period of 2011.

Israel was among the biggest buyers of Korean bonds in July, investing a net 442 billion won. Net investment by Swiss investors rose by 303 billion won, while Norwegians' net investment in local debt grew by 286 billion won last month.

The FSS did not provide specific details, but a person familiar with the transactions told Reuters that the central banks of Israel and Switzerland as well as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund were among the buyers of South Korean debt last month.

Foreigners also bought a net 1.3 trillion won worth of South Koreans stocks during July, compared with 5.1 trillion won worth of foreign outflows in June, taking comfort from U.S. Fedederal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's reassurance to markets that the U.S. central was not planning on tightening policy in the near term.

Total foreign net investment in local stocks and bonds rose by 3 trillion won in July, the biggest increase since February. ($1 = 1113.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)