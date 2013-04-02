SEOUL, April 3 Foreign central banks continued
to increase their holdings of South Korean bonds in March, the
country's financial regulator said on Wednesday, even as
tensions with North Korea intensified.
Foreigners' net investment in Korean debt rose by 1.49
trillion won ($1.34 billion) last month following February's
3.53 trillion won in net inflows, the Financial Supervisory
Service (FSS) said in a statement.
An FSS official, who declined to be identified, said the
central banks of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Switzerland, Taiwan and
Thailand as well as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund
continued to increase their holdings in won-denominated debt but
did not give details.
The data shows that Korean bonds have yet to lose their
lustre despite heightened geopolitical tensions as North Korea
escalates its verbal attacks and threats against the South and
the United States.
The regulator attributed the foreign inflows to investors'
search for safe haven assets and bets that the Bank of Korea
will cut interest rates in the near term.
Bond investments by Thais rose by a net 458 billion won in
March, while net investment by Chinese investors rose by a net
316 billion won. Net investments from Kazakhstan and Malaysia
rose by 124 billion won and 123 billion won, respectively.
The central bank kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 2.75
percent in March, but is widely expected to deliver a 25
basis-point cut this month in conjunction with efforts by the
new administration of President Park Geun-hye to jumpstart the
economy.
The FSS official said some foreign central banks were
looking to diversify their foreign currency reserves, as well.
Meanwhile, foreigners sold 1.91 trillion won worth of Korean
stocks due to heightened risk aversion stemming from the
standoff with North Korea and renewed worries about the euro
zone.
In total, foreigners pulled out a net 422 billion won from
local stocks and bonds in March.
($1 = 1114.8000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)