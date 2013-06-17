SEOUL, June 17 Foreign net investment in South Korean bonds and stocks fell by 6 trillion won ($5.33 billion) in the month to June 13, mainly due to the redemption of maturing bonds, official data showed on Monday.

Monday's data submitted by the Financial Supervisory Service to the parliament showed foreigners were net buyers of 3.6 trillion won of local bonds during the June 1-13 period but their net investment fell by 2.8 trillion won.

This indicates that South Korean bond issuers paid about 6.4 trillion won to foreign investors for bonds maturing in the first two weeks of June.

Foreigners were net sellers of 3.2 trillion won worth of South Korean shares between June 1 and 13, compared with a net purchase of 1.1 trillion won worth during the whole of May, the data showed.

Cross-border fund flows data are under great scrutiny as speculation of an early tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-purchase programme rattled markets over past weeks. ($1 = 1126.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)