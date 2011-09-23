SEOUL, Sept 23 The South Korean government held a closed-door meeting with key exporters, including Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor on Friday morning and conveyed its strong determination to keep foreign exchange rates stable, a finance ministry official said.

Eun Sung-soo, head of the finance ministry's international financial bureau, said the exporters attending the meeting agreed with the ministry on the importance of foreign exchange rate stability. (Reporting by Kim Yeonhee; Editing by Ken Wills)