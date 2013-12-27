SEOUL Dec 27 South Korea plans to lend up to $10 billion of its foreign currency reserves to local banks to support capital investment and contain the country's overall external debt, a senior finance ministry official said on Friday.

"We have not yet decided on the specifics, but the terms of the funding provided will be better than what the banks can get from the open market," the official told Reuters, declining to be identified.

Earlier on Friday, the finance ministry said it plans to utilise some of its foreign-exchange reserves to offer dollars to local banks via a dollar-won swap. The country's reserves stood at a record $345.01 billion at end-November.

South Korea has been accumulating huge current account surpluses, which allow the government to be comfortable with increased imports, especially for corporate investment.

The finance ministry official told Reuters that the dollars being provided to banks will only be used for importing capital goods. Details of the lending programme will be finalised during the first quarter. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)