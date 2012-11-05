SEOUL Nov 5 South Korean authorities will examine foreign-exchange transactions by local branches of two foreign banks and of one domestic bank, a financial regulator official said on Monday, a move analysts see as a bid to slow the local currency's appreciation.

The official, who declined to be identified, said the Bank of Korea and the Financial Supervisory Service have already begun inspecting the Korean branch of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd..

Next week, he said, there will be inspections at the one branch of Societe Generale in Seoul and at Hana Bank, the flagship unit of Hana Financial Group Inc.

Seoul-based officials for ANZ and Societe Generale declined to comment. Hana Bank, asked to confirm it will be inspected, did not immediately reply.

The inspections come as South Korean policymakers grow increasingly worried about a potential surge of speculative foreign capital inflows following a recent round of quantitative easing by major central banks.

A particular focus has been the South Korean won, which has strengthened by 5.5 percent against the dollar this year. The pace of appreciation picked up in September and October, leading to repeated warnings from local officials that the won's recent gains are out of line with economic fundamentals.

Previous foreign-exchange trading checks by the South Korean authorities have focused on a handful of banks, though these sometimes have been widened to more lenders.

(Reporting by Chang Taemin, Yena Park and Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)